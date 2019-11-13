Hyundai teases PHEV SUV concept ahead of LA Auto Show
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser of a plug-in hybrid electric sport utility vehicle concept ahead of its planned debut at the LA Auto Show later this month.
The PHEV SUV concept car adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction "Sensuous Sportiness," which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
Details about the environment-friendly model will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show that begins on Nov. 22 and lasts through Dec. 1 (local time), it said.
