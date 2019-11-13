Hyundai teases PHEV SUV concept ahead of LA Auto Show

Go to Contents
14:37 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser of a plug-in hybrid electric sport utility vehicle concept ahead of its planned debut at the LA Auto Show later this month.

The PHEV SUV concept car adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction "Sensuous Sportiness," which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology -- Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

Details about the environment-friendly model will be unveiled at the LA Auto Show that begins on Nov. 22 and lasts through Dec. 1 (local time), it said.

This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the side of its plug-in hybrid SUV concept to be unveiled at the LA Auto Show this month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This teaser image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front of its plug-in hybrid SUV concept to be released at the LA Auto Show this month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


