Iljin Materials' Malaysian unit to get 600 bln-won investment for output expansion
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Iljin Materials Co., an electronic materials producer in South Korea, said Wednesday that its Malaysian unit will receive 600 billion won (US$513 million) in investment from a Seoul-based private equity fund.
Iljin Materials Malaysia Sdn Bhd will get the investment from South Korea's STIC Investment, with the money to be spent on expanding its plant in Kuching, Malaysia.
The Malaysian unit currently runs a factory with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons of elecfoil, a material used in secondary batteries. It plans to build another factory there.
Once the expansion is completed, Iljin Materials said its overall elecfoil production capacity will increase from 30,000 tons to 80,000 tons a year.
