Cosmax Q3 net profit down 65.5 pct. to 1.5 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.5 billion won (US$ 1.2 million), down 65.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 22.6 percent on-year to 10.4 billion won. Revenue increased 0.9 percent to 317.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)