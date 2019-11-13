1 killed, 5 injured in Daejeon lab explosion
17:55 November 13, 2019
DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- At least one person was killed and five others were injured in an explosion at a state-run scientific lab in Daejeon on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.
The explosion occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development in the city 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.
The injured people were sent to a nearby hospital. The one casualty was reported to be a researcher in his forties.
Around 120 fire authorities have been dispatched to the site to handle the accident and investigate the exact cause.
