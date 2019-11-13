Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daejeon #lab #explosion

1 killed, 5 injured in Daejeon lab explosion

17:55 November 13, 2019

DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- At least one person was killed and five others were injured in an explosion at a state-run scientific lab in Daejeon on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development in the city 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.

The injured people were sent to a nearby hospital. The one casualty was reported to be a researcher in his forties.

Around 120 fire authorities have been dispatched to the site to handle the accident and investigate the exact cause.

This image, a screenshot of an image posted on the Agency for Defense Development's web site, shows the institution's building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK