(LEAD) 1 killed, 5 injured in state-run defense lab explosion

DAEJEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- An explosion at South Korea's state-run defense research institute killed at least one person and injured five others on Wednesday, local fire authorities said.
The incident occurred at 4:24 p.m. at a lab at the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the officials.
A 30-year-old researcher was killed and five others were wounded and sent to a nearby hospital.
The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation, but the researchers were handling fuel for a rocket propellant at the time of the incident, according to fire authorities.
An ADD official said they had conducted a test with a small rocket propellant.
