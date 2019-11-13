Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Mongolian chief justice #Dorj Odbayar #sex assault

Prosecution seeks summary fine, lifts travel ban for Mongolian chief justice accused of sexual assault

18:46 November 13, 2019

INCHEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecution said Wednesday it has asked the court to summarily fine the chairman of Mongolia's Constitutional Court 7 million won (US$5,993) for sexually assaulting a female flight attendant.

The prosecution in Incheon, west of Seoul, also lifted the travel ban for the justice, Dorj Odbayar, after he deposited the sum with the court.

He is alleged to have touched the buttocks of a South Korean female flight attendant and intimidated a Mongolian crew member on a Korean Air flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon on Oct. 31.

Local police referred the case to the prosecution last Friday recommending indictment without detention on charges of indecent act by compulsion and violation of the aviation security act.

Odbayar and an official accompanying him, who is suspected of molesting another flight attendant, were apprehended by Korean Air staff on the plane and turned over to airport police on Oct. 31.

Odbayar initially denied all charges when questioned by airport police the following day. Immediately after the probe, he headed to his destination of Bali, Indonesia, to attend a meeting of Asian constitutional court chiefs.

He returned to Korea last Wednesday and underwent a second questioning, during which he appeared to back down. He told investigators that he did not remember what happened because he was drunk at the time of the incident, according to Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.

He also admitted to making threatening remarks to the Mongolian staff, but only after police showed him video footage of the scene, police said.

The prosecution that day prohibited him from leaving the country until this Friday pending the probe.

Dorj Odbayar, head of Mongolia's Constitutional Court, leaves a police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Nov. 7, 2019, after being questioned over allegations that he groped a Korean flight attendant during a flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon on Oct. 31. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK