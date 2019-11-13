Prosecution seeks summary fine, lifts travel ban for Mongolian chief justice accused of sexual assault
INCHEON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecution said Wednesday it has asked the court to summarily fine the chairman of Mongolia's Constitutional Court 7 million won (US$5,993) for sexually assaulting a female flight attendant.
The prosecution in Incheon, west of Seoul, also lifted the travel ban for the justice, Dorj Odbayar, after he deposited the sum with the court.
He is alleged to have touched the buttocks of a South Korean female flight attendant and intimidated a Mongolian crew member on a Korean Air flight from Ulaanbaatar to Incheon on Oct. 31.
Local police referred the case to the prosecution last Friday recommending indictment without detention on charges of indecent act by compulsion and violation of the aviation security act.
Odbayar and an official accompanying him, who is suspected of molesting another flight attendant, were apprehended by Korean Air staff on the plane and turned over to airport police on Oct. 31.
Odbayar initially denied all charges when questioned by airport police the following day. Immediately after the probe, he headed to his destination of Bali, Indonesia, to attend a meeting of Asian constitutional court chiefs.
He returned to Korea last Wednesday and underwent a second questioning, during which he appeared to back down. He told investigators that he did not remember what happened because he was drunk at the time of the incident, according to Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency.
He also admitted to making threatening remarks to the Mongolian staff, but only after police showed him video footage of the scene, police said.
The prosecution that day prohibited him from leaving the country until this Friday pending the probe.
(END)