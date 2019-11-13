Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-chopper crash

President Moon orders full efforts to retrieve bodies from chopper crash site

20:54 November 13, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday ordered officials to use "all possible means" to retrieve bodies from a chopper crash site in the East Sea, his spokeswoman said, a day after rescue workers found the fourth body.

Three people are unaccounted for after the rescue helicopter, carrying seven people, fell into waters near the easternmost islets of Dokdo late at night on Oct. 31, right after taking off from the islets.

Moon ordered officials to "step up search works to swiftly rescue the three missing people using all possible means," according to presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

Moon also conveyed his sincerest condolences to the victims and their families, Ko said.

A team of rescue workers plans to mobilize three Navy vessels, including the Dae Jo Yeong destroyer and a Coast Guard ship, as their rescue operation hit a snag due to bad weather conditions. It will also call for cooperation from Japan's maritime security agency to find the missing people.

A pan-government team holds a briefing at a fire service station in the southeastern city of Daegu on Nov. 12, 2019, over rescue operations to find victims of an ambulance chopper that crashed into the East Sea in late October. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK