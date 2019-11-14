Trump says he will decide on auto tariffs soon
03:52 November 14, 2019
WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will make a decision soon on whether to impose tariffs on imported cars and auto parts.
Trump made the remark to reporters at a meeting with Turkey's president at the White House amid expectations he would announce the decision as early as Wednesday following a six-month delay in May.
South Korea has lobbied hard to win an exemption from any further tariffs, citing its renegotiated trade deal with the U.S.
