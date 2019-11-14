Go to Contents
U.S. defense secretary open to altering military activity in S. Korea: reports

04:37 November 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that he is open to altering military activity in South Korea if it helps diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea, according to news reports.

Esper made the remark to reporters flying with him to Seoul, where he is due to hold annual defense talks with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.

"We will adjust our exercise posture, either more or less, depending on what diplomacy may require," Esper said, according to the Associated Press, referring to South Korea-U.S. combined military exercises that North Korea condemns as an invasion rehearsal.

