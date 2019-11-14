(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 14)

Of course, fiscal spending is needed to some extent as pump priming. But the Moon government splurged taxpayers' money with little effect in boosting the economy. The government's "shed" is empty, and it is stockpiling debt. The government's budget deficit snowballed to 57 trillion won in the January-September period. The figure is the highest since 2011. Tax revenue is decreasing but the government's budget has grown super large. Taxpayers' money would not be doomed to rot even if it were stockpiled. Such a view is an expression of ignorance or an illusion caused by fiscal spending addiction.