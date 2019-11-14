(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 14)

However, the North Koreans' remarks that they wanted to return even if they die were reportedly on their way back to a port in North Korea after they murdered 16 other North Koreans on a fishing boat in the East Sea. Quoting their own conversation on the boat, Minister Kim made it sound as if they really wanted to go back to the North. But what a Unification Ministry official said later was completely different. He said that the two North Koreans had insisted on defecting to South Korea and never expressed any intention to return during interrogations.