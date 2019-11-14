Ncsoft Q3 net profit up 20.3 pct. to 113.6 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 113.6 billion won (US$ 97.3 million), up 20.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 128.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating income of 139 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.5 percent to 397.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
