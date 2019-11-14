(2nd LD) NCSOFT's Q3 net jumps 20.3 pct on solid sales of major games
(ATTN: CORRECTS typo in headline)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major online game publisher in South Korea, said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit jumped 20.3 percent from a year earlier on the back of strong popularity of its signature games.
Net profit for the July-September period came to 113.6 billion won (US$97.3 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 94.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income was down 7.3 percent to 128.9 billion won in the third quarter from a year earlier, and sales inched down 1.5 percent to 397.8 billion won over the cited period.
The company said users of "Lineage Remastered," the new version of its mega-hit PC game "Lineage" that was launched earlier this year, and "Lineage 2" dramatically increased after major updates.
Revenues from the mobile game business came to 213.3 billion won, followed by "Lineage" with 51.8 billion won and "Lineage 2" with 23 billion won.
By region, sales came in at 301.3 billion won in South Korea, 24.5 billion won in North America and Europe, 19 billion won in Japan and 8.8 billion won in Taiwan.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)