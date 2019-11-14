(Premier12) Mexico star says team will be 'ready' for S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Upstart Mexico has suffered its first loss of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12, but its outfielder Jon Jones believes the result won't affect his team's approach heading into a crucial match against South Korea on Friday.
"One loss can't change the mentality," Jones said after Mexico lost to Japan 3-1 at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday night. "It's going to be the same: play hard, play to win and be together as a team like we've been doing the whole tournament. We're going to be ready for Korea."
Mexican manager Juan Castro was on the same page as his hard-hitting outfielder, saying, "One loss can't change how we approach the game. We'll continue to do what we've been doing throughout this tournament."
And until Wednesday night, what Mexico had been doing was continuously winning. It won all three games in Group A to reach the Super Round, scoring 24 runs while allowing just five.
Then in the Super Round, Mexico shut out Chinese Taipei 2-0 and then Australia 3-0 before running into Japan.
Jones' solo home run off starter Shota Imagana in the fourth inning was Mexico's only hit of the game.
Imagana and three relievers combined to strike out 15 batters. And Jones, a former Toronto Blue Jays draft pick born in Vacaville, California, struck out in his three other at-bats.
Jones entered Wednesday's game batting .389, but a 1-for-4 day against Japan dropped it to .364. He still leads the team in batting average, total bases (15), runs scored (seven), hits (eight), slugging percentage (.682) and on-base percentage (.440).
Jones said he is "not too worried about my batting average" and the team always comes before personal glory.
"I am trying to do whatever I need to do to help the team win," he said. "Wins and losses are what matter for me. There are going to be good times and bad times. And that's baseball."
The Premier12 is an Olympic qualifying tournament for the American and Asia/Oceania regions. A lot will be at stake for both Mexico and South Korea on Friday, because only the top teams from each of those regions will earn a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Mexico is tied for first place in the Super Round with Japan at 3-1, and Mexico only needs to finish ahead of the United States (1-3) to secure a spot in the Olympics. South Korea (2-1) must rank ahead of Chinese Taipei (1-2) and Australia (1-3). Japan isn't a part of the battle because it's automatically qualified for the Olympics as the host.
After four Super Round games each, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams will meet in the third-place game, and the top two countries will clash in the championship final, both scheduled for Sunday at Tokyo Dome.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)