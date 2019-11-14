S. Korea, Poland hold arms industry committee meeting, agree to boost ties
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) - South Korea and Poland held a joint defense industry committee meeting to explore ways to further boost cooperation on arms procurement and in related industries, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The committee meeting, the third of its kind, took place on Wednesday in the Polish capital of Warsaw between South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief, Wang Jung-hong, and the Polish deputy defense minister, Marek Lapinski.
The committee was established in 2014 after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation, according to DAPA.
"During the meeting, the two countries discussed ways to further deepen cooperation by carrying out such joint projects as research and development in defense technologies," DAPA said in a release.
Three South Korean defense companies also took part in the meeting and introduced indigenous weapons systems such as tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, it added.
In 2014, based on South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer, the two countries jointly developed the Polish version of the cannon howitzer, named Krab.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)