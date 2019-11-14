Sales of high-risk DLS dip 37 pct in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of high-risk derivatives-linked securities (DLS) in South Korea nose-dived in the third quarter of the year amid a mis-selling scandal, data showed Thursday.
Sales of DLS, which doesn't guarantee the principal, amounted to 3.7 trillion won (US$3.2 billion) in the July-September period, down 37.1 percent from the previous quarter, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The plunge marks a sharp turnaround from the previous quarter's stellar performance. Sales soared 44.3 percent from three months earlier to 5.9 trillion won in the April-June quarter.
The number of DLS issues declined to 833 in the third quarter from 1,063 three months earlier.
A DLS tracks the performance of interest rates, currency values and other underlying assets, promising high returns for risky investors.
Market watchers said the third-quarter tumble came as investors were apparently spooked by local banks' alleged mis-selling in July of derivative-linked funds that led to huge losses.
Woori Bank and KEB Hanna Bank were found to have sold the products linked to overseas interest rates without properly notifying customers of their potential risks.
The data also showed sales of principal-protected DLS amounted to 2.6 trillion won in the third quarter, up 1.6 percent from the prior quarter.
