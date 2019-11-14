U.S. set to lift anti-dumping duties on S. Korean-made cold-rolled sheets
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States has decided to lift its anti-dumping duties on South Korean-made cold-rolled steel products, industry sources here said Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Commerce's second preliminary decision showed that cold-rolled sheets from major South Korean steelmakers, including POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co., will be exempt from its anti-dumping duties, according to the sources.
POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, was given an anti-dumping duty of 2.68 percent following the U.S. Department of Commerce's initial preliminary decision in May, while Hyundai Steel was slapped with a tariff of 36.59 percent.
For countervailing duties, POSCO's cold-rolled steel went slightly up from 0.55 percent to 0.59 percent, but that for Hyundai Steel's products went down from 0.58 percent to 0.54 percent, according to the sources.
Cold-rolled sheets are produced by processing hot-rolled steel sheets and are used in various sectors, including automobiles and electronics.
The U.S. department also decided to the lower anti-dumping duties on oil country tubular goods (OCTGs) exported by South Korean firms, according to the sources.
The tariff on Hyundai Steel's OCTGs went down from 24.49 percent to 0.77 percent, while that on Nexteel Co.'s products was cut from 32.24 percent to 13.16 percent, industry insiders said. However, SeAh Steel Corp., South Korea's top OCTG exporter, saw its tariff increase from 16.73 percent to 17.04 percent following the department's preliminary decision.
OCTG is one of the fastest growing sectors in the pipelines market, and South Korean producers have enjoyed a boom in the North American country's oil and gas industries.
