Deportation of N. Korean fishermen illegal under international law: HRW
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A New York-based rights watchdog has accused South Korea of violating international law over last week's deportation of two North Korean fishermen accused of killing 16 fellow crew members, citing the possibility of torture after their repatriation.
The two North Koreans in their 20s were sent back to the North through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Nov. 7, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border while fleeing authorities.
They had confessed in an investigation that they and another crew member killed the captain of the fishing boat out of anger over his abuse before later killing the remaining crew members one by one. A third person was arrested in the North while trying to sneak back to their home country.
"Returning these two men to North Korea was illegal under international law because of the likelihood they'll be tortured under North Korea's extremely brutal legal system," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
"South Korean authorities should have thoroughly investigated the allegations against the two men and ensured they had a full opportunity to contest their being returned to North Korea," Robertson said.
Human rights groups have accused Seoul of deporting the two without sufficient investigation.
The unification ministry rejected such criticism, saying that they cannot be protected under the North Korean defectors' protection law given their non-political crimes nor be recognized as refugees under international law as they pose a threat to the lives and safety of the people.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)