Samsung, SK hynix make list of global 500 firms
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. are the only South Korean firms to make a global list of the top 500 corporations by market value, the local bourse operator said Thursday.
Samsung Electronics, the world's No. 1 memory chip and smartphone maker, was ranked 20th worldwide, with a market cap of US$268.4 billion as of Friday, up 23 notches from the end of 2010, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Chip giant SK hynix placed 267th with $51.7 billion, up a whopping 538 spots from nine years earlier.
At the end of 2010, Samsung Electronics and seven other South Korean firms -- Hyundai Motor Co., auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co., steel titan POSCO, LG Chem Ltd., major shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Shinhan Financial Group Co. and KB Financial Group Inc. -- were among the global 500 list.
Analysts attributed the exclusion of other South Korean corporations mainly to a shift in industrial structure toward information technology and away from manufacturing.
Also responsible is South Korea's high dependence on exports, which makes market values of major manufacturers highly susceptible to overseas sales of their products, they added.
"For instance, Hyundai Heavy Industries remains the world's largest shipyard but its global market-cap ranking has nose-dived due to sluggish orders from overseas," said Jung Yong-taek, a researcher center chief at IBK Securities.
South Korea is struggling with sinking exports, stung by a sluggish chip industry and the longstanding trade dispute between the United States and China, its major export destinations.
South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent on-year to $46.78 billion in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month.
With their market caps rising sharply, the KRX said, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are now wielding greater influence over the domestic stock market.
The combined market value of the two firms accounted for 26.25 percent of the main bourse's total capitalization as of Wednesday. Top-cap Samsung Electronics alone made up 21.99 percent, up from 12.2 percent in 2010.
Meanwhile, Apple Inc. topped the global 500 list with a market cap of $1.16 trillion, trailed by Microsoft Corp. with $1.11 trillion) and Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, with $903.7 billion.
