FM planning a visit to U.S. ahead of GSOMIA deadline
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is planning a visit to the United States next week just days ahead of the planned termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
Her trip, if realized, is expected to focus on discussions about the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) set to expire on Nov. 23. The U.S. considers the pact a key pillar of trilateral cooperation with the two Asian allies and has called strongly for its renewal.
South Korea announced the decision to terminate it in August after Japan imposed economic restrictions on its neighbor in apparent retaliation for the South Korean top court's rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
Kang is expected to use the upcoming visit to seek U.S. understanding of Seoul's decision in case GSOMIA is terminated as scheduled. She is expected to make the case that the decision should have no bearings on the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Her trip is expected to be finalized as soon as a meeting with her counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is set up, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said.
It will be the first one-on-one meeting between the two top diplomats since Seoul's decision on GSOMIA. Their last encounter was in September at the U.N. General Assembly in New York when they accompanied their countries' presidents.
As the GSOMIA deadline approaches, Washington has been heaping pressure on Seoul to reverse the decision.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Wednesday en route to Seoul that GSOMIA must be maintained, stressing the importance of sharing intelligence in the event of any North Korean provocations.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made a similar remark in Japan on Tuesday when he met with officials there, saying ending the pact will serve to benefit China and North Korea.
In an interview with South Korean media this week, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams warned that the GSOMIA termination could send the wrong message that the U.S. and its two allies are not strong enough to ensure security in the region.
Seoul has maintained that any reconsideration would be possible only after Japan first reverses course.
Kang is also considering attending the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting slated to be held in the Japanese city of Nagoya on Nov. 22-23, a ministry official said. If she decides to be there, attention will be drawn to whether she will hold talks with her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the current row.
