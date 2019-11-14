Seoul stocks pare gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Thursday morning, boosted by a Wall Street rally and hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China, but pared part of earlier gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.37 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,126.82 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start as investor sentiment was boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's latest testimony.
Tech shares were mixed. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.57 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.12 percent. Naver, the nation's top portal operator, jumped 8.86 percent.
Bio shares were trading bullish, with Samsung BioLogics adding 1.28 percent and Celltrion gaining 2.49 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,170.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.3 won from the previous session's close.
