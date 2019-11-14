Widow of late Korean Air chief gets suspended jail term
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to issue a suspended prison term to the widow of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho for illegally hiring Filipino housekeepers.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the late chairman's wife, Lee Myung-hee, to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended for three years. But the court withdrew an order for 160 hours of community service given to Lee by the lower court.
She was indicted on charges of having hired about six maids from the Philippines since 2013 by sponsoring them with traineeship visas.
Her daughter Cho Hyun-ah, a former Korean Air vice president, was also accused of illegally hiring five Filipinos in the same manner. She was sentenced to a two-year suspended jail term in July, and the punishment was finalized as she did not appeal the decision.
To work as a housekeepers in South Korea, a foreigner must obtain a visa that is issued to either ethnic Koreans from overseas or those married to Koreans.
Separately, the two women are also facing charges of smuggling luxury goods by making use of the airline's planes.
