Korea Exchange holds promotional sessions to woo European firms for Korean listing
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX), South Korea's bourse operator, said Thursday that it has hosted a series of sessions to woo Europe-based companies to tap the Korean equity market.
Some 100 firms, 50 British and 50 Belgian, participated in the four-day promotional event from Monday to Thursday, including a one-on-one guide session on the listing process for the Korean stock market, according to the bourse operator.
"The consulting sessions are aimed at promoting listing for the KOSDAQ market from Europe, where pharmaceutical and bio industries have shown high potential, and offering diverse investment opportunities," KRX's KOSDAQ market chief Jeong Woon-soo said.
The KRX has promoted inbound initial public offerings as part of efforts to grow into a world-level stock exchange. In 2007, Chinese company 3Nod became the first foreign firm to make a stock market debut here.
The South Korean bourse operates four boards, including the main KOSPI, secondary KOSDAQ, KONEX specializing in small and medium-sized enterprises and the derivative market.
jwc@yna.co.kr
