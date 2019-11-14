E-Mart Q3 net income down 42.2 pct. to 112.4 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 112.4 billion won (US$ 96 million), down 42.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 40.3 percent on-year to 116.2 billion won. Sales increased 7.1 percent to 5.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 14.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)