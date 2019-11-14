LG Chem requests ITC make quick ruling against SK Innovation over EV battery row
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemical firm, said Thursday it has asked the U.S International Trade Commission (ITC) to make a default judgment on its trade secret litigation against its local rival SK Innovation Co.
In April, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the ITC and a U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting an embargo on importing electric vehicle (EV) battery-related products from SK Innovation, while demanding compensation for the piracy of trade secrets.
LG Chem asked the ITC to make an early decision on the case and recognize that SK Innovation had misappropriated and used its trade secrets on EV batteries.
LG Chem claimed that SK Innovation spoiled evidence on the case and is responsible for civil contempt, saying that its local rival didn't follow the ITC's digital forensics orders.
Once LG Chem's request is accepted, the ITC will rule against SK Innovation without entering the initial determination phase. However, the embargo on SK Innovation's EV battery products will go into effect after the ITC's final ruling.
The two South Korean EV battery manufacturers have been at loggerheads over EV battery-related trade secrets this year, filing multiple lawsuits in the United States and South Korea.
