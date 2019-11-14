BLACKPINK makes Time magazine's newly launched '100 Next' list
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has made it to "Time 100 Next," a list of 100 rising stars, launched this year by Time magazine, its website showed Thursday.
"BLACKPINK's star may still be rising in the U.S., but on YouTube, it reigns supreme: the foursome -- a.k.a. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa -- has 31 million subscribers, more than any other music group in the world," the website said.
"This year, BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, heralding a new era of Korean acts stepping past language barriers to play global stages," it continued.
The magazine launched the new list, a youth version of its more prominent "Time 100" list, to spotlight "100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more."
The list includes Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello and Malaysian-English actor Henry Golding in the artists category, while BLACKPINK was selected in the "phenoms" category. The list has five categories in total.
Earlier this week, the K-pop girl band's music video, "Ddu-du Ddu-du," was the first K-pop music video to hit the milestone of 1 billion YouTube views.
"BLACKPINK's success has been powered in part by a devoted legion of digitally savvy fans —- in this case, Blinks -- who, among other things, helped its flashy "Ddu-du Ddu-du" music video reach 1 billion streams," Time said.
