S. Korea's biggest game fair kicks off in Busan
By Kim Han-joo
BUSAN, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest game expo kicked off in Busan on Thursday, showcasing a wide range of new games that utilize cutting-edge technology such as cloud computing.
A record number of 691 game developers and distributors from 36 countries are taking part in the G-Star Global Game Exhibition in the southeastern port city for a four-day run, according to the event organizers.
This year's G-star, the 15th of its kind, is the biggest ever with 4,208 booths operated by the country's major information technology firms, such as LG Electronics Inc., No. 1 portal operator Naver Corp. and the mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp, they said.
LG Uplus will showcase Nvidia's GeForce cloud gaming platform on its 5G network. The service allows users to play games on smartphones and computers without downloading them to their devices.
Naver Business Platform (NBP), a cloud affiliate of Naver, will also showcase its new cloud management platform, dubbed "gamepot, to offer business opportunities for small cloud gaming firms.
Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming that runs games on remote servers and streams them directly to a user's device.
The attendees also include 12 YouTubers who upload gaming content on the global video-sharing platform. They were selected as part of YouTube's NextUp program to help aspiring content creators.
Netmarble Games, South Korea's No. 1 mobile game developer and publisher, will take the wraps off four mobile games, including "Seven Knights Revolution."
South Korean game developer PearlAbyss also plans to roll out several new titles by operating 20 booths.
Major local players, including Nexon Co. and NCSOFT Corp., meanwhile, will not participate in this year's event.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)