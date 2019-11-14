Jeju Air swings to loss in Q3 on lower demand to Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Thursday it swung to a loss in the third quarter from a year earlier due mainly to lower travel demand to Japan.
Jeju Air shifted to a net loss of 30.1 billion won (US$27 million) for the July-September quarter from a net profit of 31.1 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"South Korean travelers increasingly opted not to travel to Japan due to Japan's export curbs, dealing a blow to the quarterly earnings results. The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar also weighed on the bottom line," a company spokeswoman said.
The won fell to an average of 1,193.24 against the dollar in the third quarter, from 1,121.59 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea.
A weak won drives up the airline's purchasing costs of jet fuel and the value of its dollar payments for leased planes.
It also swung to an operating loss of 17.4 billion won in the third quarter from an operating profit of 37.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.3 percent to 368.8 billion won from 350.1 billion won during the same period, it said.
In the January-September period, Jeju Air shifted to a net loss of 17.5 billion won from a net profit of 84.9 billion won in the year-ago period, the statement said.
Operating profit plunged 87 percent to 12.2 billion won in the September quarter from 95.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14 percent to 1.07 trillion won from 941.9 billion won.
In July, Japan tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays. In August, Japan officially removed South Korea from its list of countries given preferential treatment in trade procedures.
Japan's moves are seen as retaliatory measures against a Seoul court ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
