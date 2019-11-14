Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Innovation #Doosan Heavy

SK Innovation, Doosan Heavy take part in Vietnamese carbon-free project

15:21 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday they will take part in a Vietnamese environmental project as a part of their corporate social responsibility efforts.

The two companies signed a multiparty memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Quang Ngai provincial government in Vietnam for a project that aims to make An Binh Island a carbon-free place. The MOU also includes Vietnam's Vingroup and South Korea's wave energy solutions provider Ingine Inc.

Under the agreement, SK Innovation will provide its plastic recycling technology, while Doosan Heavy will support repair and maintenance of a desalination plant that it built there in 2012.

SK Innovation said it plans to bring in more partners to the environmentally friendly project and expand it to Vietnam's mainland.

In this photo provided by SK Innovation Co., officials participating in a carbon-free project for Vietnam's An Binh Island pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at the Quang Ngai provincial government office in Vietnam on Nov. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)


.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK