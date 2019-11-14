Naver says Japanese affiliate Line in talks for merger with Yahoo Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 Internet portal, said Thursday that its Japanese chat app Line and internet portal Yahoo Japan have been in final talks for a potential merger in a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform, according to media reports Thursday.
Naver, which holds a 73 percent stake in Line, said it and Japanese telecom giant Softbank, which owns 45 percent of Yahoo's parent company Z Holdings, have been discussing a merger deal.
"Line has been considering various proposals to boost business competitiveness with Z Holdings," Naver said. "Details haven't been confirmed yet.
Line is the most popular chat app in Japan with 80 million users, posting 207.1 Japanese yen (US$1.9 billion) in sales in 2018. Z Holdings has 50 million users and generated 954.7 billion yen of revenue last year.
If completed, the merged entity could become Japan's biggest internet platform with chat, search, e-commerce and payment apps.
Shares of Naver soared 12 percent as of 3 p.m. on the Seoul bourse following media reports on the proposed merger between Line and Yahoo Japan.
