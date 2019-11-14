Go to Contents
Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net income down 19.9 pct. to 239.3 bln won

15:47 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 239.3 billion won (US$ 204.6 million), down 19.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 31.3 percent on-year to 266.1 billion won. Sales increased 12.7 percent to 8.31 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
