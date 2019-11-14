Go to Contents
Moon receives credentials from 12 new foreign ambassadors

16:08 November 14, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Greeting newly-appointed ambassadors from a dozen foreign countries at Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in received their credentials Thursday.

They included Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, a daughter of late former South African President Nelson Mandela. She began her stint here last month.

South Africa's new ambassador to South Korea, Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, presents her credentials to President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Nov. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

Japan's incoming top envoy in Seoul, Koji Tomita, was not present, as he has yet to begin his official work here. The outgoing ambassador, Yasumasa Nakamine, is staying in South Korea as diplomatic procedures are not done yet in relation to his next assignment in Britain, according to a diplomatic source.

The other nations whose ambassadors presented Moon with their credentials were the Czech Republic, Angola, the Netherlands, France, Sri Lanka, Denmark, Qatar, Guatemala, Rwanda, Panama and Thailand.

President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) walk into a Cheong Wa Dae meeting room after receiving the credentials of 12 new foreign ambassadors on Nov. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

