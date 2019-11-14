Hanwha Q3 net income up 26.8 pct. to 300.4 bln won
16:34 November 14, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 300.4 billion won (US$ 256.8 million), up 26.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 387.8 billion won, down 34.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.7 percent to 12.97 trillion won over the cited period.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)