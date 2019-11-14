(LEAD) HDC launches team for acquisition of Asiana Airlines
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- HDC Hyundai Development Co. said Thursday it has launched a team of experts to deal with the process of acquiring Asiana Airlines Inc. after it was named the preferred bidder for the country's second-biggest carrier.
On Tuesday, the HDC Hyundai Development-Mirae Asset Daewoo consortium beat two consortia led by airline-to-cosmetics conglomerate Aekyung Group and homegrown private equity fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI), respectively, to acquire a controlling 31 percent stake in Asiana Airlines.
The HDC-led consortium is aiming to complete the whole process to take over the airline by the first half of 2020.
"We will make all-out efforts to ensure that the acquisition process will go smoothly and HDC's acquisition of Asiana Airlines will generate synergies for the two companies in the long term," Lee said in the statement.
The 31 percent stake was valued at 365 billion won (US$312 million) at the closing price of 5,310 won on Nov. 7. The consortia submitted their final bids to the deal's lead manager, Credit Suisse, last Thursday.
The HDC-led consortium submitted an overall acquisition price of 2.5 trillion won for the 31 percent stake, new shares that will be issued and the airline's six affiliates, which include low-cost carriers Air Busan and Air Seoul Inc.
HDC Hyundai Development and Kumho Industrial Co., which owns the 31 percent stake, are expected to sign a share purchase agreement in mid-December, a company spokesman said.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of assets and other means.
In the January-June period, the airline's net losses widened to 292 billion won from 43 billion won a year earlier due to the won's weakness against the dollar. A weak won not only drives up the value of dollar-denominated debts when converted into the local currency but also increases purchasing costs.
Asiana Airlines owed financial institutions a total of 2.7 trillion won as of the end of June, with 500 billion won of loans due to mature by the end of December.
In the January-September period, Asiana Airlines shifted to a net loss of 524.14 billion won from an operating profit of 6.33 billion won in the year-ago period.
A combination of lower demand for travel to Japan amid a trade dispute, a weak won against the dollar and lower cargo-carrying volumes dealt a blow to the earnings results, the company said.
It also shifted to an operating loss of 173.88 billion won from an operating profit of 186.52 billion won during the cited period. Sales fell 2.4 percent to 5.30 trillion won from 5.43 trillion won.
