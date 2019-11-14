Seoul stocks rebound on Wall Street rally
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains despite ongoing doubts about the U.S.-Chinese trade talks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 16.78 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 2,139.23. Trade volume was moderate at 515 million shares worth 6 trillion won (US$5.1 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 422 to 414.
The local stock market opened bullish after the U.S. stocks closed higher as investors were boosted by comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
"The stock market took it as a positive factor after Chairman Powell said he expects the U.S. economy to keep growing at a solid pace, showing confidence," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Institutional investors scooped up a net 226.7 billion won, while foreigners and individuals offloaded a net 207.7 billion won and 62.7 billion won, respectively.
Most large-cap shares ended bullish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.57 percent to close at 52,800 won, while SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker, was unchanged at 83,400 won.
Shares of South Korea's leading portal operator, Naver, jumped 13.92 percent to a record high of 180,000 won after the company announced that it was in talks with Yahoo Japan to merge with Naver's Japanese unit, Line.
Bio shares closed in positive terrain, with Samsung BioLogics, biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, adding 1.54 percent to end at 395,500 won. Major bio firm Celltrion was up 3.04 percent at 185,500 won.
In contrast, Asiana Airlines plunged 6.21 percent to 5,890 won and steel maker POSCO was down 0.45 percent to 220,000 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,169.7 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.9 won from Wednesday's close.
South Korea's stock market opened at 10:00 a.m. and closed at 4:30 p.m., an hour later than usual, due to the national college entrance exam. The foreign exchange market closed at 3:30 p.m. as usual.
