Moon to meet Pentagon chief at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in plans to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper at Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, his office confirmed amid speculation that they may touch on such sensitive issues as the fate of a Seoul-Tokyo military information-sharing accord and the cost of hosting American troops here.
The Pentagon chief is scheduled to visit the presidential compound soon after having bilateral talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. The defense chiefs of the two sides hold annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) talks to discuss pending alliance issues and regional and global security cooperation.
Moon's meeting with Esper is to take place in the afternoon, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, will join the meeting and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams and Ambassador Harry Harris are likely to be present as well, the official added.
In the session, Moon may explain the background and rationale of his government's decision to terminate the agreement with Japan on exchanging military information. U.S. officials have called for the extension of the accord, known as GSOMIA, saying it's crucial in trilateral security partnerships in Northeast Asia.
Seoul and Washington are in also tough negotiations over sharing the cost for the presence of the 28,500-strong USFK. The Trump administration has been pressing Seoul to sharply raise its financial contribution.
