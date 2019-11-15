(3rd LD) Esper says U.S. to nudge Japan to resolve GSOMIA issue: Cheong Wa Dae
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday he will try to persuade Japan to "smoothly" resolve the dispute over the two neighbors' military information-sharing arrangement, according to the presidential office.
During the 40-minute meeting with Esper at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon explained his government's basic position regarding its decision to terminate the agreement, called GSOMIA, next week, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.
Moon said that the decision is attributable to Japan's export curbs against South Korea, which reflects its view that Seoul is not a trusted security partner.
The president, however, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to continued efforts for trilateral security partnership in regional security.
The Pentagon chief was quoted as telling that he will ask Japan to make efforts as well to resolve the GSOMIA issue smoothly.
Esper visited the presidential compound soon after having bilateral talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the ministry's headquarters in Seoul.
The other U.S. attendees were Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams, Ambassador Harry Harris and Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs.
It was joined by several South Korean officials, as well, including the defense minister, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki, Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office (NSO), and Kim You-geun, deputy director of the NSO.
After the Security Consultative Meeting with Jeong, Esper said keeping the accord alive is crucial in trilateral security partnerships in Northeast Asia.
Its expiration, slated for next week, from "continued friction between Seoul and Tokyo" would be of benefit only to Pyongyang and Beijing, he stressed.
He added in a press conference, "(South) Korea is a wealthy country, and could and should pay more to offset the cost of defense."
Seoul and Washington are haggling over sharing the cost of the presence of the 28,500-strong USFK in the country.
