(Premier12) S. Korea to start submarine pitcher Park Jong-hun vs. Mexico
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Submarine pitcher Park Jong-hun was announced on Thursday as the South Korean starter for a crucial Olympic qualifying game against Mexico.
South Korean manager Kim Kyung-moon made official what had been a foregone conclusion, giving Park the nod for Friday's Super Round game on Friday at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.
The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital.
The Premier12 is also an Olympic qualifying event for Asia/Oceania and the Americas, and both South Korea and Mexico are in dogfights to clinch the lone Olympic ticket from their respective regions.
South Korea is 2-1 after losing to Chinese Taipei on Tuesday, while Mexico is 3-1 following a loss to Japan on Wednesday.
South Korea must finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia, while Mexico must beat the United States to capture the American berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
South Korea can inch closer to that spot by beating Mexico. But if Chinese Taipei loses to the United States on Friday's first game starting at noon and then South Korea prevails over Mexico, then South Korea will qualify for Tokyo 2020.
Park will be making his second start of the Premier12. His first appearance came against Cuba in Group C action last Friday in Seoul, where Park pitched four scoreless innings in South Korea's 7-0 win.
Pitchers of Park's ilk -- his right hand nearly touches the ground on release -- are rare outside Asia, and South Korea's thinking is his extreme submarine delivery could be effective against non-Asian hitters who likely haven't seen anyone quite like him.
Mexico will counter with right-hander Manuel Barreda. Barreda has pitched twice in the tournament but this will be his first start.
He was credited with a win against the Netherlands after 1 2/3 scoreless innings of work on Nov. 5, and he tossed two shutout innings in relief against Australia in the Super Round on Tuesday in Tokyo. In both games, Barreda was the first pitcher out of the bullpen.
Mexico pitching coach Ruben Niebla said on Wednesday that his team would likely have a bullpen day against South Korea, meaning Mexico would rely on a parade of relief pitchers to share the responsibility of getting 27 outs, rather than have a conventional starting pitcher.
