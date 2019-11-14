(LEAD) Korean Air swings to loss in Q3 on weak won, lower demand to Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Thursday it swung to a net loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on a weaker won, lower demand to Japan and declining cargo rates.
Korean Air shifted to a net loss of 251.35 billion won (US$215 million) for the three months ending Sept. 30 from a net profit of 257.25 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar mainly contributed to the loss, with outbound travel demand to Japan amid a trade dispute and declining cargo-carrying volumes due to an extended U.S.-China trade war also weighing on the bottom line," a company spokeswoman said.
The local currency fell to 1,201.30 against the dollar at the end of September from 1,112.70 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea. A weak won drives up the airline's purchasing costs of jet fuel and other expenditures.
Operating profit plunged 76 percent to 96.41 billion won in the third quarter from 401.83 billion won from a year ago. Sales fell 4 percent to 3.38 trillion won from 3.52 trillion won during the same period, the statement said.
From January to September, net losses deepened to 709.48 billion won from 57.49 billion won in the year-ago period. Operating profit plunged 78 percent to 138.36 billion won from 634.87 billion won during the same period. Sales fell 0.9 percent to 9.64 trillion won from 9.73 trillion won.
On Thursday, shares in Korean Air fell 1.9 percent to 25,700 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.8-percent gain.
