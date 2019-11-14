Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) FM's visit to U.S. unlikely to take place ahead of GSOMIA deadline
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is unlikely to visit the United States before the planned termination next week of South Korea's military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan due to a scheduling problem, sources said Thursday.
Kang had considered traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials in an apparent effort to seek their understanding of Seoul's position ahead of the Nov. 23 expiration of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan.
Former USFK commanders stress need to maintain Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact
SEOUL -- Former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commanders emphasized the need on Thursday to maintain the military information sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, which is set to expire next week, a veterans association here said.
Four former commanders -- Curtis Scaparrotti, James Thurman, Walter Sharp, and John Tilelli -- made the point during their visit to the Korea Veterans Association in Seoul, along with former deputy commanders of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC).
(LEAD) S. Korea holds national college entrance exam
SEOUL -- South Korea held the annual state-administered college entrance exam on Thursday, with roughly half a million applicants sitting for the high-stakes test that some claim will determine their future.
The College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT), also known as "suneung," began at 1,185 exam venues across the nation at 8:40 a.m., according to the education ministry.
Moon not meeting Warmbier's parents due to busy schedule, Cheong Wa Dae says
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has turned down a request to meet with the parents of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died soon after being released by North Korea, due to an especially busy schedule ahead of a Busan summit with Southeast Asian nations late this month, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Thursday.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier plan to attend an event hosted by Korean War Abductees' Family Union next Friday at a Seoul hotel to drum up international support for legal responses by victims of North Korea's abduction and detention and their families.
(LEAD) Naver says Japanese affiliate Line in talks for merger with Yahoo Japan
SEOUL -- Naver Corp., South Korea's No. 1 internet portal, said Thursday that its Japanese chat app Line and internet portal Yahoo Japan have been in talks for a potential merger in a move that could form Japan's largest internet platform.
Naver, which holds a 73 percent stake in Line, said it and Japanese telecom giant Softbank, which owns 45 percent of Yahoo's parent company Z Holdings, have been discussing a merger deal.
(LEAD) LG Chem requests ITC make quick ruling against SK Innovation over EV battery row
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemical firm, said Thursday it has asked the U.S International Trade Commission (ITC) to make a default judgment on its trade secret litigation against its local rival SK Innovation Co.
In April, LG Chem filed a pair of lawsuits with the ITC and a U.S. District Court of Delaware, requesting an embargo on importing electric vehicle (EV) battery-related products from SK Innovation, while demanding compensation for the piracy of trade secrets.
