Asiana swings to loss in Q3 on lower demand to Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest airline, said Thursday it swung to a loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on lower demand to Japan and a weak won.
Asiana Airlines shifted to a net loss of 232.52 billion won (US$199 million) for the July-September period, from a net profit of 49.65 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"Lower travel demand to Japan amid an extended trade dispute was the main contributor to the net result. The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar and lower cargo-carrying volumes also weighed on the bottom line," a company spokesman said.
The local currency fell to 1,201.30 won against the dollar at the end of September from 1,112.70 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea. A weak won drives up the airline's jet fuel and other costs.
The company also swung to an operating loss of 56.98 billion won in the third quarter from an operating profit of 97.09 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 6.8 percent to 1.84 trillion won from 1.97 trillion won during the same period, the statement said.
From January-September, Asiana posted a net loss of 524.14 billion won, swinging from a net profit of 6.33 billion won a year ago.
It also shifted to an operating loss of 173.88 billion won from an operating profit of 186.52 billion won during the cited period. Sales fell 2.4 percent to 5.30 trillion won from 5.43 trillion won, it said.
On Thursday, Asiana Airlines' shares plunged 6.2 percent to 5,890 won, far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.8 percent gain.
