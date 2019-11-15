(LEAD) U.N. panel adopts resolution condemning N.K. human rights abuses
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
The U.N. Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year
It is expected to pass the U.N. General Assembly next month.
The Assembly "condemns the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including those that may amount to crimes against humanity," according to the text drafted by European Union member states.
It also "encourages" the U.N. Security Council to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability," including by considering referring the North Korean situation to the International Criminal Court and by considering further sanctions to target "those who appear to be most responsible for human rights violations," an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
This year's resolution largely contains the same language as those of previous years. Action by the U.N. Security Council has been recommended since 2014.
North Korea bristles at accusations of human rights violations, viewing them as a U.S.-led attempt to topple its regime.
Speaking to the committee, North Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song slammed the resolution as a politically fabricated false claim.
