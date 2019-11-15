Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Fertilizer plant blamed for frequent cancer at Jangjeom village (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer questions in first prosecution summons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer any questions in 8-hour questioning (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says suspicions not true, refuses to answer questions in prosecution probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japanese documents show Japan recognized Dokdo as S. Korean territory at least until 1905 (Segye Times)
-- U.N. to look into S. Korea's deportation of N. Korean sailors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk did not answer any questions in eight-hour probe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Eighteen years of pain: fertilizer plant cause of cancer at Jangjeom village in Iksan (Hankyoreh)
-- One week after its introduction, price cap on apartments fails to limit price increase (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banks can no longer sell high-risk DLF, ELF (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cho Kuk stands before prosecution, refuses to testify (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk is questioned but media not informed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SMEs fret over 52-hour workweek (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. pressure unlikely to shift Moon's stance on GSOMIA (Korea Times)
