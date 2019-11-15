Korean-language dailies

-- Fertilizer plant blamed for frequent cancer at Jangjeom village (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer questions in first prosecution summons (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer any questions in 8-hour questioning (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk says suspicions not true, refuses to answer questions in prosecution probe (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japanese documents show Japan recognized Dokdo as S. Korean territory at least until 1905 (Segye Times)

-- U.N. to look into S. Korea's deportation of N. Korean sailors (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk did not answer any questions in eight-hour probe (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Eighteen years of pain: fertilizer plant cause of cancer at Jangjeom village in Iksan (Hankyoreh)

-- One week after its introduction, price cap on apartments fails to limit price increase (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Banks can no longer sell high-risk DLF, ELF (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Cho Kuk stands before prosecution, refuses to testify (Korea Economic Daily)

