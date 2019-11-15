Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 November 15, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Fertilizer plant blamed for frequent cancer at Jangjeom village (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer questions in first prosecution summons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk refuses to answer any questions in 8-hour questioning (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says suspicions not true, refuses to answer questions in prosecution probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japanese documents show Japan recognized Dokdo as S. Korean territory at least until 1905 (Segye Times)
-- U.N. to look into S. Korea's deportation of N. Korean sailors (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk did not answer any questions in eight-hour probe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Eighteen years of pain: fertilizer plant cause of cancer at Jangjeom village in Iksan (Hankyoreh)
-- One week after its introduction, price cap on apartments fails to limit price increase (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Banks can no longer sell high-risk DLF, ELF (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Cho Kuk stands before prosecution, refuses to testify (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk is questioned but media not informed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SMEs fret over 52-hour workweek (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. pressure unlikely to shift Moon's stance on GSOMIA (Korea Times)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK