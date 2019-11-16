National Assembly to hold plenary session to handle 120 bills Tuesday
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly is scheduled to hold a plenary session next week to handle bills on people's livelihoods and deregulation, parliamentary officials said Saturday.
A plenary meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday to deal with about 120 bills that have long been pending amid partisan tensions over key reform proposals.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and the floor leaders of rival political parties agreed on the parliamentary schedule earlier this week.
At issue will be a set of three "big data" bills aimed at easing regulations on the use of personal information to promote the advance of the big data economy.
The bills are under review by the parliamentary public administration and security committee. The national human rights watchdog recently raised concerns about a potential infringement on people's privacy, calling for legislative efforts to protect personal information.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said the use of big data technologies is essential in the era of the so-called fourth industrial revolution. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) vowed a thorough review of the bills.
Moon, meanwhile, pledged to put key contentious political and judiciary reform bills to a full vote at an early date after Dec. 3.
The bills contain proposals to set up an independent unit to probe corruption allegations by high-ranking public officials and to give more investigative authority to police. Along with an election reform bill, they were placed on the fast track in late April despite objections from the LKP.
Last month, Moon announced a plan to refer the prosecution reform bills to a plenary session set for Dec. 3.
Moon voiced hope Monday that rival parties could reach an agreement on the content of the bills and a voting date.
"Even if the parties fail to reach a deal, the National Assembly cannot stop in its duty. The bills will be put on the table at an early date once they are referred to a plenary meeting," the speaker said.
