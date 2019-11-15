Go to Contents
Defense minister to visit Saudi Arabia next week

11:10 November 15, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo plans to visit Saudi Arabia next week to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to further develop bilateral defense ties, his office said Friday.

Jeong is scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of the Middle Eastern country, according to the defense ministry.

He will fly directly there from Thailand, where he is to visit for the 6th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) slated for Sunday through Monday, it added.

"During the stay, the minister plans to meet with the Saudi crown prince and other senior security and defense officials to discuss ways to develop bilateral defense cooperation," the ministry said.

The planned visit will reciprocate a June visit to South Korea by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the country's defense minister, according to the ministry.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (L) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul on June 26, 2019, when the Saudi crown prince visited Cheong Wa Dae to meet with President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

