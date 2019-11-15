Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Friday morning, after opening almost flat, as large-cap technology stocks turned bullish.
During a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.64 points, or 0.96 percent, to reach 2,159.87 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened mildly lower but entered positive terrain as institutional investors scooped up market heavy weights.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 1.56 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 1.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,166.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.4 won from Thursday's close.
