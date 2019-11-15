Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-morning

Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning

11:32 November 15, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Friday morning, after opening almost flat, as large-cap technology stocks turned bullish.

During a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.64 points, or 0.96 percent, to reach 2,159.87 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened mildly lower but entered positive terrain as institutional investors scooped up market heavy weights.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.33 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. increased 1.56 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 1.65 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,166.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.4 won from Thursday's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK