N. Korea hurls criticism at Biden, calls him 'rabid dog'
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea lashed out at former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for denouncing the communist regime and President Donald Trump's engagement policy with the North, calling him a "rabid dog" that should be "beaten to death."
"Biden bereft of elementary appearance as a human being, much less a politician, again reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK," the state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary published on Friday.
"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late."
Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, has been vocal about his criticism of Trump's approach to North Korea in negotiations to denuclearize the regime.
In July, he accused Trump of embracing "thugs" like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and giving him the legitimacy he craves on the world stage. He has called the two Trump-Kim summits made for TV shows.
KCNA on Friday described Biden as a "profiteer" who is greedy for power and "wandering about like a starving field dog."
"He will be made to see even in a grave what horrible consequences will be brought about by his thoughtless utterances."
In May, Pyongyang issued similar angry remarks at Biden and called him a "fool of low IQ" after he called leader Kim a "dictator and tyrant" during a campaign speech.
