Chief regulator calls for market trust over misselling of derivatives
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief financial regulator on Friday called on local financial companies to redouble efforts to regain market trust amid the fiasco in the wake of misselling of derivative-linked funds.
"Consumers are losing trust in the local financial investment market," Financial Services Commission (FSC) Chairman Eun Sung-soo said in a meeting with senior officials of financial firms.
Eun's comment came in the wake of the recent misselling cases of some derivatives-linked funds.
Since August, financial authorities have probed Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank, brokerage firms and asset managers that sold the derivatives products linked to foreign interest rates.
Authorities found that some financial firms were suspected of failing to offer enough information to investors or of violating internal rules that protect elderly customers when they sold the derivatives.
The derivatives are structured to track the performance of constant maturity swaps -- swaps that allow the purchaser to fix the duration of received flows on a swap of Treasury bonds of the United States or Britain or the yield of Germany's 10-year state bonds.
In case of one product linked to 10-year German state bond yields, some investors lost 98 percent of their principal as bond yields in Germany unexpectedly sank.
Earlier this week, the country's financial regulator unveiled a set of measures to toughen investment restrictions on financial derivatives to protect under-informed customers.
According to the announcement, the minimum investment limit for private equity funds (PEF) will be tripled from the current 100 million won, a move to raise the bar for non-institutional investors.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)