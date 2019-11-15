Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
SEOUL -- North Korea sent an ultimatum to South Korea earlier this week that it will unilaterally remove the South-built facilities from its Mount Kumgang resort unless Seoul tears them down on its own, Pyongyang's official news agency reported Friday.
The North's tough stance suggests little room for inter-Korean negotiations that South Korea has sought in an effort to keep the long-suspended tour project that was considered one of the most tangible symbols of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold annual defense ministers' talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held annual defense ministers' talks in Seoul on Friday as the allies face tricky issues such as a soon-to-expire intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo and defense cost-sharing negotiations.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper held the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) for "in-depth discussions on various pending security issues," the defense ministry said.
----------------
(2nd LD) U.N. panel adopts resolution condemning N.K. human rights abuses
NEW YORK -- A United Nations committee on Thursday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
The U.N. Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, passed the document by consensus without a vote for the 15th consecutive year
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan hold working-level talks ahead of GSOMIA expiry
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan held working-level diplomatic talks on Friday ahead of the planned expiration of a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two neighbors.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, met his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, in Tokyo, Seoul's foreign ministry said. They last held talks in Seoul on Oct. 16.
----------------
Slowing exports weigh on S. Korea's economic growth: ministry
SEJONG -- South Korea's weak investment and slowing exports have undermined its economic growth, the finance ministry said Friday.
"Overall industrial output and consumption are on the rise, but a sluggish trend persists in exports and construction investment, weighing on economic growth," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report.
----------------
Samsung's smartphone share in Japan nearly triples in Q3
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share in the Japanese smartphone market nearly tripled in the third quarter from a year earlier thanks to robust sales of new models, industry data showed Monday.
The Korean tech giant shipped about 500,000 smartphones in Japan in the July-September period to take up 6.7 percent of the country's smartphone market, according to the data compiled by Strategy Analytics.
----------------
S. Korean investment in ASEAN up 17 pct in 2018
SEOUL -- South Korea's direct investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) rose nearly 17 percent in 2018 amid heated competition with Japan and China to preempt the growing market, data showed Friday.
South Korean firms invested a total of US$5.26 billion in ASEAN countries last year, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea International Trade Association and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
----------------
U.S. launches probes into S. Korean steel products over dumping
SEJONG -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched probes to determine whether forged steel fittings from South Korea and India are being dumped in the United States and to find if producers in India are receiving unfair subsidies.
The investigations came after petitions were filed by Bonney Forge Corporation (Mount Union, Pennsylvania) and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
