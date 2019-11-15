Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 November 15, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 8 -- S. Korea sends fishing boat back to N. Korea after expulsion of 2 crew members
11 -- N. Korea's U.N. ambassador urges U.S. to implement Singapore summit agreement
13 -- N. Korea warns U.S. against joint military exercises with S. Korea
-- U.S. defense secretary hints at possibility of altering military drills with S. Korea
14 -- N.K. says U.S. proposed holding talks in December
15 -- N. Korea says it sent ultimatum to S. Korea over Mount Kumgang project
(END)
Keyword